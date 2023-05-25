Czech Court Overturns Acquittal of Russian Citizen Franchetti - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The Prague Municipal Court overturned the acquittal of Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti, the CT24 broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The original acquittal verdict was appealed by the Prague Supreme Court of Prague, according to the broadcaster.

Franchetti, was detained on September 12, 2021, at the airport of Prague at the request of Ukraine, is wanted by Kiev over his alleged role in the 2014 Crimea reunification with Russia.