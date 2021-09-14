Czech Court Puts Russian Citizen Franchetti in Pre-Trial Detention - Lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) A Czech court ruled on Tuesday to send the Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti, detained at the request of Ukraine, to a pre-trial detention cell, his lawyer Jan Svarc told Sputnik following the court session.

"The Prague City Court considered the issue of a measure of restraint for Alexander and decided to place him in a pre-trial detention cell. He will be kept in the Pankrat prison," he said.

The lawyer intends to immediately challenge this decision in the Supreme Court. The consideration of the protest will take up to three weeks, he noted.