PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Prague's high court rejected on Thursday an appeal by the Czech capital's former top Muslim cleric against his conviction on terrorism-related charges.

A lower court sentenced Samer Shehadeh, a 36-year-old of Palestinian origin, to 10 years in prison in February for helping his brother and sister-in-law travel to Syria to join an Islamist terror group and sending it money.

The couple were convicted in absentia.

"The court has no doubt whatsoever that the accused is guilty," the appeals court judge told reporters.

Shehadeh has not denied the accusations but says he does not regard his actions as criminal. He refused to stand up when the judge read out the ruling, saying he did not recognize the court's authority because it does not follow Islamic laws.