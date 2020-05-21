UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Court Rejects Ex-Prague Imam's Appeal Against Terror Conviction

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:00 PM

Czech Court Rejects Ex-Prague Imam's Appeal Against Terror Conviction

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Prague's high court rejected on Thursday an appeal by the Czech capital's former top Muslim cleric against his conviction on terrorism-related charges.

A lower court sentenced Samer Shehadeh, a 36-year-old of Palestinian origin, to 10 years in prison in February for helping his brother and sister-in-law travel to Syria to join an Islamist terror group and sending it money.

The couple were convicted in absentia.

"The court has no doubt whatsoever that the accused is guilty," the appeals court judge told reporters.

Shehadeh has not denied the accusations but says he does not regard his actions as criminal. He refused to stand up when the judge read out the ruling, saying he did not recognize the court's authority because it does not follow Islamic laws.

Related Topics

Syria Prague Money February Criminals Muslim Top Court

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves housing gr ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 5 death ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in Finland Reaches 306, Includ ..

24 minutes ago

US Navy Aware of Reports of Possible Active Shoote ..

24 minutes ago

Cyprus ends virus lockdown but airports stay shut

24 minutes ago

Railway police directed to ensure foolproof securi ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.