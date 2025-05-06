Open Menu

Czech Court Temporarily Halts Nuclear Plant Signing With S. Korea: Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 06:13 PM

Czech court temporarily halts nuclear plant signing with S. Korea: reports

A Czech court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the government in Prague from signing a multibillion-dollar agreement with South Korea for the construction of two nuclear reactors, according to multiple reports, making it highly unlikely that an official contract will be concluded this week

PRAGUE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) A Czech court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the government in Prague from signing a multibillion-dollar agreement with South Korea for the construction of two nuclear reactors, according to multiple reports, making it highly unlikely that an official contract will be concluded this week.

A South Korean consortium led by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP) had been scheduled to finalize the deal on Wednesday with Czech state-run energy company Elektrarna Dukovany II (EDU II), a subsidiary of the country's main electricity firm, CEZ.

However, according to multiple Czech media reports, the regional court in Brno issued an injunction preventing CEZ from signing the estimated 26 trillion-won (US$18.6 billion) contract until it reviews a legal complaint filed by France's EDF, a losing bidder in the tender.

Last year, both EDF and another bidder, U.S.-based Westinghouse, filed complaints with the Czech Office for the Protection of Competition (UOHS) over the government's selection process. In October, however, the UOHS rejected their appeals, prompting EDF to escalate the case to the court.

In July 2024, CEZ selected KHNP to construct two 1,000-megawatt reactors as part of the expansion of its Dukovany Nuclear Power Plant, located about 200 kilometers south of Prague.

If finalized, the deal would mark South Korea's first overseas nuclear power plant project since 2009, when KHNP won the contract to build the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the United Arab Emirates.

KHNP said it is currently in discussions with the project's ordering party regarding the court's decision.

Recent Stories

Czech court temporarily halts nuclear plant signin ..

Czech court temporarily halts nuclear plant signing with S. Korea: reports

2 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar

2 minutes ago
 Bridging digital gaps key to tackling economic ine ..

Bridging digital gaps key to tackling economic inequality in Asia-Pacific: ADB r ..

2 minutes ago
 Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over ..

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks

3 hours ago
 Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans ..

Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts

3 hours ago
 Political leadership, nation stand united with arm ..

Political leadership, nation stand united with armed force against any misadvent ..

2 minutes ago
Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid risi ..

India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..

3 hours ago
 TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, recei ..

TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..

3 hours ago
 Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home ..

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days

3 hours ago
 Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedl ..

Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby

3 hours ago
 FinMin leaves for UK to meet British officials, in ..

FinMin leaves for UK to meet British officials, investors

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World