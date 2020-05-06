UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech COVID-19 Immunity Testing Reveals Low Incidence Among Population- Health Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:26 PM

Czech COVID-19 Immunity Testing Reveals Low Incidence Among Population- Health Authorities

Immunity testing for the presence of coronavirus antibodies in asymptomatic people in the Czech Republic has revealed a low level of COVID-19 incidence, the Medical Xpress news service reported on Wednesday, citing the country's health authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Immunity testing for the presence of coronavirus antibodies in asymptomatic people in the Czech Republic has revealed a low level of COVID-19 incidence, the Medical Xpress news service reported on Wednesday, citing the country's health authorities.

"We detected 107 people with a positive test for COVID-19 antibodies, which means the degree of immunisation is very low," the head of the Czech Institute of Health Information and Statistics, Ladislav Dusek, said, as quoted by the media outlet, adding that a total of 26,549 people had been tested in a study conducted before May 1.

Dusek noted that the incidence percentage was around 5 percent even in the areas worst-affected by the disease.

The European country has so far registered 7,899 coronavirus cases, 259 deaths and 4,017 recoveries.

"The number of newly diagnosed patients with COVID-19 is falling steadily," the health official added.

The Czech Republic is gradually lifting the restrictive measures imposed due to the pandemic in mid-March.

Related Topics

Immunity Czech Republic May Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 50,000 coronavirus infections in Belgium

50 seconds ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

55 seconds ago

Provinces yet to develop consensus on reopening of ..

1 minute ago

Russian COVID-19 Vaccines in Preclinical Trials, F ..

4 minutes ago

Car sales plunge 48 pct in April on coronavirus im ..

4 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar says he is ready to coach any team i ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.