Czech COVID-19 Immunity Testing Reveals Low Incidence Among Population- Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Immunity testing for the presence of coronavirus antibodies in asymptomatic people in the Czech Republic has revealed a low level of COVID-19 incidence, the Medical Xpress news service reported on Wednesday, citing the country's health authorities.

"We detected 107 people with a positive test for COVID-19 antibodies, which means the degree of immunisation is very low," the head of the Czech Institute of Health Information and Statistics, Ladislav Dusek, said, as quoted by the media outlet, adding that a total of 26,549 people had been tested in a study conducted before May 1.

Dusek noted that the incidence percentage was around 5 percent even in the areas worst-affected by the disease.

The European country has so far registered 7,899 coronavirus cases, 259 deaths and 4,017 recoveries.

"The number of newly diagnosed patients with COVID-19 is falling steadily," the health official added.

The Czech Republic is gradually lifting the restrictive measures imposed due to the pandemic in mid-March.