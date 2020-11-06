UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Customs Officers Find 30 Migrants Hidden In Turkish Truck

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

Czech Customs Officers Find 30 Migrants Hidden in Turkish Truck

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Czech customs officers discovered some 30 migrants squeezed into a truck with a Turkish license plate near the Slovak border, a spokeswoman for the customs administration said Thursday.

The truck was stopped for a routine check near the southern Czech town of Breclav, Lada Temnakova told reporters. An X-ray of the trailer showed it was packed with people, instead of paving slabs.

"From what the two drivers who were in the truck cabin told us they were illegal immigrants. The trailer has not been opened yet as we are waiting for police officials who deal with foreigners," she added.

Czech police have been detaining paperless migrants who usually cross into the small central European countries in groups of two or three. Sometimes Germany-bound people are tricked into leaving the truck after crossing into the Czech Republic.

Related Topics

Police Czech Republic Border From

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

35 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association marks its 20th a ..

1 hour ago

SBA Chairman, Italian Ambassador strengthen cultur ..

1 hour ago

Cold comfort as Roglic retains Vuelta lead on rain ..

52 minutes ago

4,714 construction projects approved in Punjab sin ..

54 minutes ago

German Foreign Ministry Recommends Avoiding Trips ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.