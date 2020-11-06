Czech Customs Officers Find 30 Migrants Hidden in Turkish Truck

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Czech customs officers discovered some 30 migrants squeezed into a truck with a Turkish license plate near the Slovak border, a spokeswoman for the customs administration said Thursday.

The truck was stopped for a routine check near the southern Czech town of Breclav, Lada Temnakova told reporters. An X-ray of the trailer showed it was packed with people, instead of paving slabs.

"From what the two drivers who were in the truck cabin told us they were illegal immigrants. The trailer has not been opened yet as we are waiting for police officials who deal with foreigners," she added.

Czech police have been detaining paperless migrants who usually cross into the small central European countries in groups of two or three. Sometimes Germany-bound people are tricked into leaving the truck after crossing into the Czech Republic.