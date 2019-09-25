UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Cybersecurity Agency Blames China-Linked Hackers For 2018 Cyberattack On Government

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:26 PM

Czech Cybersecurity Agency Blames China-Linked Hackers for 2018 Cyberattack On Government

The likelihood that a 2018 cyberattack on strategically important government infrastructure in the Czech Republic was carried out by an organization linked to Chinese authorities stands at around 55-70 percent, the Czech National Cyber and Information Security Agency (NCISA) said in its 2018 annual report, released on Wednesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The likelihood that a 2018 cyberattack on strategically important government infrastructure in the Czech Republic was carried out by an organization linked to Chinese authorities stands at around 55-70 percent, the Czech National Cyber and Information Security Agency (NCISA) said in its 2018 annual report, released on Wednesday.

"As a part of the investigation, an analysis was made of the available technical data and other information. We concluded that the organizer of this extended cyberattack was almost exactly (90-100 percent) a state actor or a related group. With probability up to 55-70 percent, the attack was committed by a Chinese organization," the statement says.

According to the NCISA, foreign cyberespionage organizers in the Czech Republic are striving to obtain the strategic information they need.

"They have human and financial resources for this, thanks to which their operations in cyberspace are technically perfect. The main motivation for them is to obtain strategically and politically important information, as well as military benefits for possible future conflicts," the NCISA said.

At the same time, the security agency said that, until now, no cyberattacks targeting critical Czech infrastructure, specifically power plants, airports, dams and communication networks, had been carried out.

Related Topics

Attack China Same Czech Republic 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

6 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

7 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

7 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

8 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

8 hours ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.