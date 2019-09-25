Czech Cybersecurity Agency Blames China-Linked Hackers for 2018 Cyberattack On Government

(@imziishan)

The likelihood that a 2018 cyberattack on strategically important government infrastructure in the Czech Republic was carried out by an organization linked to Chinese authorities stands at around 55-70 percent, the Czech National Cyber and Information Security Agency (NCISA) said in its 2018 annual report, released on Wednesday

"As a part of the investigation, an analysis was made of the available technical data and other information. We concluded that the organizer of this extended cyberattack was almost exactly (90-100 percent) a state actor or a related group. With probability up to 55-70 percent, the attack was committed by a Chinese organization," the statement says.

According to the NCISA, foreign cyberespionage organizers in the Czech Republic are striving to obtain the strategic information they need.

"They have human and financial resources for this, thanks to which their operations in cyberspace are technically perfect. The main motivation for them is to obtain strategically and politically important information, as well as military benefits for possible future conflicts," the NCISA said.

At the same time, the security agency said that, until now, no cyberattacks targeting critical Czech infrastructure, specifically power plants, airports, dams and communication networks, had been carried out.