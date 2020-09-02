Czech Cybersecurity Service Suspects Russia of Involvement in 2019 Cyberattacks - Reports

The Czech Republic's National Cyber and Information Security Agency (NCISA) in an annual report accused Russia of being behind cyberattacks targeting various Czech entities, including a strategic state institution, last year, media reported Wednesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Czech Republic's National Cyber and Information Security Agency (NCISA) in an annual report accused Russia of being behind cyberattacks targeting various Czech entities, including a strategic state institution, last year, media reported Wednesday.

According to public broadcaster Ceska Televize, the unnamed strategic structures were targeted with phishing attacks to gain access to classified information. The NCISA says it established with 85 percent degree of certainty that the hacking group Sofacy was behind the attacks.

The group has been linked with the Russian military intelligence unit GRU, according to the report.

Altogether, the NCISA estimated that 217 cyberattacks have been carried out by various actors against various Czech organizations throughout 2019, which is 53 more than the previous year.

No evidence of Russia's involvement in the attacks was presented.

The report also underlined the lack of Czech resources and specialists to provide cybersecurity to state institutions.