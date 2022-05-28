Czech Defense Chief Denies NATO Limit on Supplies of Heavy Weapons to Ukraine

Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova on Friday denied media reports that claimed NATO allies reached an unofficial understanding not to supply some types of heavy weapons to Ukraine

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova on Friday denied media reports that claimed NATO allies reached an unofficial understanding not to supply some types of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

"There is no such arrangement. Not that I know of one. If such an idea were floated the Czech Republic would not back it," she told a press conference in Prague.

Cernochova spoke after a meeting with Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad who said Slovakia knew nothing of the agreement that dpa news agency reported on this week, citing a German lawmaker.

Cernochova said her country, alongside Slovakia and Poland, topped the list of Ukraine's donors. She did not comment on military assistance over security concerns. Nad said Slovakia was repairing Ukrainian hardware.