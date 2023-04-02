Czech Defense Minister Excludes Possibility of Her Country Hosting Nuclear Weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) The Czech Republic has no plans to station nuclear weapons on its territory, Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova said on Sunday, commenting on Russia's plans to station its tactical nuclear arms in neighboring Belarus.

"Nothing like that is on the table," Cernochova told the Czech Television, referring to the idea of stationing nuclear arms in her country.

She also said that the consequences of a hypothetical use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine would pose no risks to the Czech Republic.

"If something like this were to happen, the citizens of the Czech Republic would not be threatened in any way," she said.

On March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would station its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, with the storage sites for weapons expected to be built by July 1. The move does not breach Russia's commitment to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, since Moscow will not hand over control of the nukes to Minsk, the Russian leader said.

The US has also deployed a number of nuclear weapons throughout Europe in a similar format.