UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Defense Minister Says Can't Transfer To Russia Monument To Marshal Konev

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:50 AM

Czech Defense Minister Says Can't Transfer to Russia Monument to Marshal Konev

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The Czech Defense Ministry cannot transfer to Russia the monument to Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev, dismantled in Prague in April, because it belongs to the municipality of District Prague 6, and not to the ministry, Czech Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar said in a letter to his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu.

The authorities of Prague 6, realizing their decision of September 12, 2019, dismantled on April 3, 2020 the monument to Marshal Konev. According to the initiator of the move, the head of the district, 36-year-old Ondrej Kolar, the monument will be transferred to the Museum of the 20th Century Memory.

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu asked on April 9 his Czech counterpart Metnar to transfer the monument as soon as possible to the Russian side.

"The monument is not the property of the Defense Ministry and is not located on its territory. At the same time, according to legal standards, it cannot be included in the category of military burials," Metnar wrote.

"The municipality of District Prague 6 decided to dismantle the monument, and the Defense Ministry, in line with the law, cannot become the owner of the urban part of Prague 6, to which the monument belongs, and thus has no right to decide on its possible transfer to the Russian Federation," the minister said.

Related Topics

Century Russia Prague Kolar Same April September 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of Albania thanks Mohamed bin Zayed ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE&#039;s foreign currency assets up to AED371. ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED5.5 bn in housing pack ..

1 hour ago

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.