UrduPoint.com

Czech Defense Ministry Confirms Providing $130 Million Military Aid To Ukraine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2022 | 09:53 PM

Czech Defense Ministry Confirms Providing $130 Million Military Aid to Ukraine - Reports

The Czech Republic has so far provided Ukraine with military aid totaling nearly 3 billion crowns (about $130 million), Ceska Televize broadcaster reported on Friday, citing Czech Defense Ministry spokeswoman Jana Zechmeisterova

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The Czech Republic has so far provided Ukraine with military aid totaling nearly 3 billion crowns (about $130 million), Ceska Televize broadcaster reported on Friday, citing Czech Defense Ministry spokeswoman Jana Zechmeisterova.

According to the broadcaster, the ministry did not provide any details on the deliveries for the security reasons.

Zechmeisterova also confirmed that the Czech Republic was in talks with Germany to create a model of cooperation regarding military assistance to Ukraine, the broadcaster added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Many Western countries have since been supplying Ukraine with military materiel, including lethal weapons. Russia has denounced the supply of weapons to Ukraine from the West, saying that it adds fuel to the fire and derails the negotiation process.

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Russia Germany Luhansk Donetsk Czech Republic February From Billion Million

Recent Stories

NMU VC opens planatation drive

NMU VC opens planatation drive

46 seconds ago
 Court reserves verdict on Pervaiz Elahi's plea

Court reserves verdict on Pervaiz Elahi's plea

47 seconds ago
 Polio vaccination to continue on transit sites on ..

Polio vaccination to continue on transit sites on Eid

48 seconds ago
 NATO Says Allied Jets Scrambled Several Times to I ..

NATO Says Allied Jets Scrambled Several Times to Intercept Russia's Planes Since ..

50 seconds ago
 Mental health included in 130 non-infectious disea ..

Mental health included in 130 non-infectious diseases

30 minutes ago
 MD SSWMB seeks better sanitation arrangements on E ..

MD SSWMB seeks better sanitation arrangements on Eid-ul-fitr prayers

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.