Czech Defense Ministry Says Will Not Comment At The Moment On Safronov's Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:01 PM

Czech Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday that it would not comment at the moment on the case of Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, suspected of handing over defense secrets to a foreign intelligence service, Jana Zechmeisterova, a spokesperson for the ministry's press service, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Czech Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday that it would not comment at the moment on the case of Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, suspected of handing over defense secrets to a foreign intelligence service, Jana Zechmeisterova, a spokesperson for the ministry's press service, told Sputnik.

"The Ministry of Defense at the moment will not in any way comment on the case [of Safronov]," she said.

