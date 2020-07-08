(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Czech Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday that it would not comment at the moment on the case of Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, suspected of handing over defense secrets to a foreign intelligence service, Jana Zechmeisterova, a spokesperson for the ministry's press service, told Sputnik.

"The Ministry of Defense at the moment will not in any way comment on the case [of Safronov]," she said.