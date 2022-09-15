Czech Delegation to Start 6-Day Visit to Taiwan on September 18 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) A 14-member Czech delegation will arrive in Taiwan on September 18 with a six-day visit amid growing tensions between China and the West, Taiwan's Central News Agency reported on Thursday.

The Czech group will reportedly be headed by Jiri Drahos, the senator of one of the country's municipalities and former president of the Czech Academy of Sciences. The delegation will also include Eva Zazimalova, the current president of the science academy, and Michal Lukes, the general director of the Czech National Museum.

The visit is expected to contribute to strengthening cooperation between Prague and Taipei in the field of semiconductor industry, according to the media outlet.

The trip of the Czech delegation will take place amid degrading security environment in the Taiwan Strait. Drahos told the news agency that the deteriorating situation in the region had raised fears in the European Union that Taiwan could become a "second Ukraine." According to the Czech politician, even if European countries cannot supply weapons to Taiwan, they will definitely deepen ties with Taipei in culture, science and other areas of soft power.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including France, Lithuania, the United States, and Japan, have sent their delegations to the island since then, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan a territory with its own elected government maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.