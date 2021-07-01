UrduPoint.com
Czech Deputy Foreign Minister Cancels Visit To Moscow Over Spread Of COVID-19 - Reports

Thu 01st July 2021

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Czech Deputy Foreign Minister Tomas Kryl has canceled his visit to Moscow over the spread of the coronavirus in Russia, Czech media reported.

Starting from July 1, the Czech Ministry of Health ban travels to Russia for Czech citizens for a month to protect the country from the spread of new coronavirus strains, including South African, Brazilian and Indian ones.

The authorities make exceptions for emergency trips.

According to the Denik M news outlet, Kryl was going to discuss the situation around the Czech real estate in Russia and Russian real estate in the Czech Republic, but the visit will not take place because of the deteriorated epidemiological situation in Russia.

Russia is currently facing the third wave of the coronavirus epidemic, caused by the spread of the Indian strain and the low number of vaccinated people.

