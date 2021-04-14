- Home
- World
- News
- Czech Deputy Prime Minister to Travel to Moscow on Monday for Talks on Sputnik V Vaccine
Czech Deputy Prime Minister To Travel To Moscow On Monday For Talks On Sputnik V Vaccine
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 09:37 PM
Czech First Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamacek, who is also the country's interim foreign minister, will visit Moscow on Monday to negotiate possible purchase of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine after its approval by European regulator EMA
PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Czech First Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamacek, who is also the country's interim foreign minister, will visit Moscow on Monday to negotiate possible purchase of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine after its approval by European regulator EMA.
"On Monday I am flying to Moscow, where I want to agree on a possible delivery of Sputnik V [to the Czech Republic] after its approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)," Hamacek said on Twitter.