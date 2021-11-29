Czech Doctors Say Woman Returned From Namibia Infected With Omicron Variant - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) A final analysis at a hospital in the Czech city of Liberec has confirmed that a 60-year-old woman who returned from a trip to Namibia was infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant, media reported on Monday.

Czech Television said that the analysis of a woman who had returned 10 days ago through South Africa and Dubai from Namibia confirmed the presence of the Omicron strain.

According to the media, the woman is currently isolated, as well as other 8 people who were part of the same tourist group, including her relatives. Contacts of all these people are reportedly being checked.

The World Health Organization, following an emergency meeting on Friday, decided to classify the new Omicron coronavirus strain found in South Africa as causing concern. The new variant - B.1.1.529 - was named by the WHO with the Greek letter omicron.