Czech Drug Control Institute Starts Studying Sputnik V Vaccine Documentation - Spokeswoman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:30 AM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The Czech State Institute for Drug Control (SUKL), on an order from the government staff, have begun to study Russia's Sputnik V vaccine documentation, the institute's spokeswoman Klara Brunclikova said.

"Experts of our institute began to study Sputnik V [COVID-19 vaccine], however, unfortunately, we have very little relevant information, based on which it would be possible to come to any conclusions," Brunclikova told reporters.

She said the government staff asked the institute's senior officials to express their opinion on the Russian vaccine.

On Sunday, in an interview with Prague television channel CNN Prima news, Czech President Milos Zeman, and then Prime Minister Andrej Babis, said they were interested in purchasing the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and would agree with its certification in the Czech Republic in order to start using it without waiting for the appropriate procedure in the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

