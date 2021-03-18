Czech Drug Regulator Reports 21 Deaths Linked to COVID-19 Vaccination

A total of 21 Czech citizens have died supposedly due to receiving coronavirus vaccines since the country rolled out its mass inoculation campaign, the State Institute for Drug Control (SULK) said on Thursday

"The total number of fatalities that are suspected of being associated with vaccination against the coronavirus is 21, the number has increased by 10 over the past seven days. In total, the institute received 1,923 reports of various adverse effects after the vaccination," SULK said in a weekly review.

According to the regulator, among these 1,923 cases, 1,068 account for usual side effects, such as fever, fatigue, chills, pain or redness at the injection spot.

The central European nation began mass vaccination in late December, along with other EU member states. As of Thursday, more than 1.2 million people have been inoculated with vaccines developed by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna, with 328,900 having received both shots.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the country registered more than 1.4 million infections, including some 1.2 million recoveries and 24,117 fatalities.