Czech Embassy in Moscow Fired 71 Local Workers - Foreign Ministry

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Czech Republic's embassy in Moscow, under an agreement to reduce the staff of the diplomatic mission equally with the Russian side, dismissed 71 hired workers, and eight more people will be fired by the end of May, Czech Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Eva Davidova told reporters.

The Czech Republic and Russia are moving to parity in the number of embassy staff. On Monday, a Russian embassy spokesperson told Sputnik that the downsized diplomatic mission staff will leave the Czech Republic in two groups - on May 29 and 31. Eventually, There will be an equalization of the number of personnel of the Russian Embassy in Prague and the Czech Embassy in Moscow to 7 diplomats, 25 seconded administrative and technical staff and 19 workers hired locally.

"Notices of dismissal were received by 71 locally hired [Russian] workers at the Czech Embassy in Moscow, in the Czech House and in the Czech Center.

Eight more local workers will be dismissed by the end of May, thus bringing the total number of fired workers to 79 people," Davidova said.

Prague in mid-April accused Russian security services of involvement in the explosion at military depots in Vrbetice in 2014 and expelled 18 employees of the Russian embassy. In response, Moscow declared 20 employees of the Czech diplomatic mission personae non gratae, stating that the accusations of the explosion were absurd, unfounded and far-fetched.

The Kremlin said the Czech Republic's unsubstantiated accusations against Russia inflicted extreme harm upon bilateral relations, and also indicated that these accusations against Russia are part of a large-scale campaign of the West against Moscow.