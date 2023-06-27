Czech Energy Firm to Pay Record Dividend of $3.6Bln to State Amid Price Surge - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Czech energy company CEZ, a major gas and electricity supplier in the Czech market, will pay a record dividend of $3.6 billion amid the significant increase in energy prices due to the conflict in Ukraine, of which the state will receive $2.4 billion as the largest shareholder, local media reported on Tuesday.

"The conflict in Ukraine, together with a number of other factors, has caused the market prices of energy to reach a historic high," CEZ's Chairman of the board and CEO Daniel Benes was quoted as saying by Czech broadcaster CT24.

The broadcaster reported that the total dividend will amount to a record 78 billion crowns from net profit. Therefore, the state, which owns 70% of CEZ's shares, will receive 52 billion crowns. Jana Klimova, the leading economy expert of Cesky rozhlas radio told CT24 that this enormous dividend was an attempt by the state to "patch the hole in the budget."

At the end of 2022, the company will pay 145 crowns per share, which is the highest dividend since 2009, when shareholders were paid 53 crowns per share, the report said.

Notably, at the end of 2021 CEZ paid 48 crowns per share. The net profit of the company at the end of 2022 increased to 80.7 billion crowns from 9.9 billion crowns in 2021 due to the energy crisis in Europe and ban on Russian energy products, the broadcaster added.

The Czech Republic, among other EU countries, has been facing inflation and a massive energy crisis as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation has further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.

In May, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala presented a package of reforms aimed at countering the growth of the public debt and budget deficit. He said that the Czech government had decided to cut operating costs, which would bring 46 billion crowns to the budget that year. In May, the country's budget deficit was 271.4 billion crowns.