Czech Energy Group EPH Buys Uniper's Assets In France

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:33 PM

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Czech-based coal mining and energy group EPH said Thursday it had signed a deal to buy the French assets of German energy company Uniper, without disclosing its value.

It is buying Uniper's "French sales business, two gas-fired power plants in Saint-Avold (Lorraine), two coal-fired power plants in Saint-Avold and Gardanne (Provence)," EPH said in a statement.

Under the deal signed Thursday, EPH is also buying the biomass power plant Provence 4 Biomasse in Gardanne and Uniper's French wind and solar power plants.

"The portfolio of Uniper France is well diversified. Apart from conventional generation we are happy to expand our presence in generation from wind and solar," said EPH board vice chairman Jan Springl.

"We enter the French market with a strategic intention to further develop the business of Uniper France," he added.

EPH spokesman Daniel Castvaj declined to elaborate on the company's plans with the two coal-fired plants.

"The transaction has not been closed yet and we have to respect the fact that the assets are not ours. We will comment later on," he told AFP.

In April, EPH bought a gas-fired and a coal-fired plant in Ireland.

EPH is owned by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky who also owns several French media outlets -- including a stake in the Le Monde broadsheet -- as well as the Sparta Prague football club.

As parts of Europe move away from fossil fuel-based energy plants -- including powerhouse Germany which plans to eliminate power generation from coal by 2038 -- EPH is going the other way, relying on coal for much of its production.

The group is active in Britain, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland and Slovakia.

Uniper, based in Dusseldorf, Germany, employs some 12,000 people it its energy companies in more than 40 countries of the world.

More Stories From World

