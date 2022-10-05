UrduPoint.com

Czech Exports Of Military Equipment To Ukraine Hit $1.9Bln In 2022 - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Czech Exports of Military Equipment to Ukraine Hit $1.9Bln in 2022 - Minister

The export of military equipment from the Czech Republic to Ukraine this year reached 47 billion Czech korunas ($1.9 billion), including military assistance worth 4.2 billion Czech korunas, local media reported on Wednesday, citing Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The export of military equipment from the Czech Republic to Ukraine this year reached 47 billion Czech korunas ($1.9 billion), including military assistance worth 4.2 billion Czech korunas, local media reported on Wednesday, citing Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova.

Earlier in the day, Cernochova held talks with representatives of the Czech defense industry. The Czech government has also approved the next shipment of weapons to Ukraine, referring to heavy equipment.

Cernochova refused to provide more detailed information for security reasons, the Ceske Noviny newspaper reported.

She noted, though, that the current military and political situation could help Czech defense enterprises to regain their leading positions of 1920-1930s, the period between the first and second world wars, the report said.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have ramped up lethal weapons supplies to Ukraine.

