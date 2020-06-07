UrduPoint.com
Czech Expulsion Of Russian Diplomats To Affect Bilateral Ties - Zakharova

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 12:50 AM

Czech Expulsion of Russian Diplomats to Affect Bilateral Ties - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) The expulsion of two Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic over an alleged poisoning plot hoax will have a long-lasting impact on the bilateral ties, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman warned on Saturday.

The ministry said on Friday it would respond in kind to the expulsion, which it called an "unfriendly step," after Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis accused the diplomats of being involved in a ruse to spread fake reports about a plot to smuggle ricin into the country to allegedly poison the Prague mayor. The Russian embassy called the claim a provocation.

"We have commented on this officially, saying that it was an unfriendly and uncivilized step, an immoral step. But there'll also be response measures. But, most importantly, in addition to tit-for-tat measures, it will be taken into account when shaping our policy toward this country," Zakharova said in an interview with Solovyov Live show on YouTube.

