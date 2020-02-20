UrduPoint.com
Czech Firms Exported Arms, Military Equipment Worth $740 Million In 2019 - DSIA President

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:40 AM

Czech Firms Exported Arms, Military Equipment Worth $740 Million in 2019 - DSIA President

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The exports of Czech firms engaged in the production of weapons, ammunition and military equipment in 2019 were worth over 17 billion korunas (about $740 million), President of the Czech Republic's Defense and Security Industry Association (DSIA) Jiri Hynek said.

"Last year, exports of arms and military materials amounted to more than 17 billion korunas, the exact figures will be known by the middle of the year. In 2017, exports amounted to 15.1 billion korunas (about $657 million), in 2018 - 14 billion korunas (about $609 million)," Hynek said.

"The record year for companies producing military materials was 2016, when the worth of their exports was 18.24 billion korunas (about $793 million)," he said at a meeting of the parliamentary defense committee.

In recent years, according to Hynek, the main recipients of weapons and other military materials from the Czech Republic were neighboring European countries, as well as the United States, Vietnam, Brazil and Middle East countries.

