Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can stabilize political situation in the country and form sustainable government, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Saturday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can stabilize political situation in the country and form sustainable government, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Saturday.

"I believe that experienced politician and longstanding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a series of early elections took place in the country will manage to calm domestic political situation in Israel, form a stable government and establish rapport with his coalition partners," he said answering questions of reporters.

Lipavsky refused to comment on the recent visit to the Temple Mount by Israeli Defense Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, which provoked discontent among the Palestinians and caused criticism from Arab states.

"New Israeli government has been in power for only a couple of days now. Thus, it is too early to make any comments," he said answering a relevant question.

In late December, Benjamin Netanyahu formed a new government in coalition with conservative and nationalist parties.

Earlier that month, Czech President Milos Zeman expressed his intention to visit Israel with Prime Minister Petr Fiala until the end of his term.�

Zeman has repeatedly advocated moving the Czech embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, however, in late December, Lipavsky stated that the country had no such plans and acted in accordance with the UN resolution and position of the EU, which oppose moving the embassy.�