UrduPoint.com

Czech Foreign Minister Believes In Netanyahu's Success As New Israeli Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Czech Foreign Minister Believes in Netanyahu's Success as New Israeli Prime Minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can stabilize political situation in the country and form sustainable government, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Saturday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can stabilize political situation in the country and form sustainable government, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Saturday.

"I believe that experienced politician and longstanding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a series of early elections took place in the country will manage to calm domestic political situation in Israel, form a stable government and establish rapport with his coalition partners," he said answering questions of reporters.

Lipavsky refused to comment on the recent visit to the Temple Mount by Israeli Defense Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, which provoked discontent among the Palestinians and caused criticism from Arab states.

"New Israeli government has been in power for only a couple of days now. Thus, it is too early to make any comments," he said answering a relevant question.

In late December, Benjamin Netanyahu formed a new government in coalition with conservative and nationalist parties.

Earlier that month, Czech President Milos Zeman expressed his intention to visit Israel with Prime Minister Petr Fiala until the end of his term.�

Zeman has repeatedly advocated moving the Czech embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, however, in late December, Lipavsky stated that the country had no such plans and acted in accordance with the UN resolution and position of the EU, which oppose moving the embassy.�

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Israel Visit Jerusalem Temple December From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Canada's Grenier claims maiden World Cup win as Sh ..

Canada's Grenier claims maiden World Cup win as Shiffrin misses equalling record ..

9 minutes ago
 29 shopkeepers fined on profiteering in Faisalabad ..

29 shopkeepers fined on profiteering in Faisalabad

9 minutes ago
 PTI commitments with IMF sandwich Pakistan between ..

PTI commitments with IMF sandwich Pakistan between devil and deep sea: Federal I ..

21 minutes ago
 After angry scenes, divided US Republicans name Ho ..

After angry scenes, divided US Republicans name House speaker

21 minutes ago
 Kane fires Spurs into FA Cup fourth round

Kane fires Spurs into FA Cup fourth round

3 minutes ago
 State-of-the-art Cardiac Care Unit II inaugurated ..

State-of-the-art Cardiac Care Unit II inaugurated at DHQ hospital

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.