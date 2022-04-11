Czech Foreign Minister Endorses Aspirations of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova to Join EU

UrduPoint.com

The Czech Republic supports the aspirations of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova to become members of the European Union and will assist these countries as much as possible, Jan Lipavsky said on Monday

"The Czech Republic supports the aspirations of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia for EU membership. For me, for the Czech Republic, we want to support them as much as possible in this endeavor," Lipavsky said in a doorstep comment ahead of a Foreign Affair Council meeting.

During the visit to Kiev last Friday, European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen handed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a questionnaire as part of Ukraine's accession process to the EU.

On Monday, similar questionnaires are expected to be sent to Moldova and Georgia, which have also previously applied for EU membership.

Speaking at the joint press conference with Zelenskyy, von der Leyen said that Ukraine's path to the EU has begun, promising that filling out this questionnaire "will not be, as usual, a matter of years, but rather a matter of weeks."

