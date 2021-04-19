UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Further Steps In Relation To Russia

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Czech Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Monday that he is not ruling out further steps in relation to Russia, including the reduction in the number of employees of the Russian embassy in Prague.

Hamacek mentioned that he plans to discuss Prague's further steps with Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

"Given how decisive the Russian reaction was, I will meet with the prime minister and we will discuss whether and when to take further steps from the Czech side," the minister said, as quoted by the Czech Radio broadcaster.

When asked if authorities may decide to reduce the number of the employees of the Russian embassy in Prague, Hamacek said "a decision can be made in this direction as well.

"

The Czech Republic on Saturday announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services. They were obliged to leave the country within 48 hours starting from Monday. Prague explained that the move was prompted by "a reasonable suspicion" that Russian military intelligence officers had something to do with the October 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot in the town of Vrbetice. Moscow has responded to Prague by expelling 20 Czech diplomats.

