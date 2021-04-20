Czech Foreign Minister Plans to Invite Russian Ambassador For Talks - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Czech Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek plans to invite Russian Ambassador Alexander Zmeevsky for talks and express distress about Moscow's actions, according to the Czech Television broadcaster.

According to the broadcaster, the top diplomat did not reveal if he plans to tell Zmeevsky about the expulsion of more Russian diplomats from the country.

Hamacek also instructed Czech ambassadors in other countries to appeal to allies for solidarity steps towards Russia.

The Czech Republic on Saturday announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services. Prague explained that the move was prompted by "a reasonable suspicion" that Russian military intelligence officers had something to do with the October 2014 explosion at the ammunition depot in Vrbetice. Moscow has responded to Prague by expelling 20 Czech diplomats.