Czech Foreign Minister Ready for Talks With Russia on 1993 Deal on Memorials - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek has agreed to hold consultations with Russia on the implementation of the 1993 agreement, envisioning an obligation to protect memorials, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek has agreed to hold consultations with Russia on the implementation of the 1993 agreement, envisioning an obligation to protect memorials, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

On April 3, the monument to Soviet Union Marshall Ivan Konev in Prague was dismantled, under decision of the authorities of the Prague 6 district.

This triggered tensions between the countries, with Prague even accusing a Russian diplomat of bringing into the Czech Republic ricin position for assassinating officials related to the monument removal.

"The foreign minister has, in fact, expressed readiness to start consultations, which we have offered to check the sides' implementation of the 1993 deal," Lavrov said in an online interview with the RBC media group.

The Russian foreign minister also expressed the belief that the monument should be restored.