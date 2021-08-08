UrduPoint.com

Czech Foreign Minister Says 'Ball In Moscow's Court' Concerning Bilateral Relations

Czech Foreign Minister Says 'Ball in Moscow's Court' Concerning Bilateral Relations

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) The first reciprocal step to improve relations between the Czech Republic and Russia should be made by Moscow, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said in an interview to the Pravo newspaper on Saturday.

"In the current situation, the ball is in Russia's court. But this [improvement of relations] is a matter of months, possibly years," Kulhanek said.

The foreign minister further noted that the Czech government needed an internal political discussion about the future development of relations with Moscow.

"It would be great if the Czech Republic had the widest possible political support for such an important step. However, the decision should be made by the next government, and we can help by conducting an audit of Czech-Russian relations," Kulhanek stated.

Parliamentary elections in the country are set for October 8-9.

Prague in mid-April accused Russian security services of involvement in the explosion at military depots in Vrbetice in 2014 and expelled 18 employees of the Russian embassy. In response, Moscow declared 20 employees of the Czech diplomatic mission personae non gratae, stating that the accusations of the explosion were absurd, unfounded and far-fetched.

The Kremlin said Prague's unsubstantiated accusations against Russia inflicted extreme harm upon bilateral relations, and also indicated that these accusations against Russia are part of a large-scale campaign of the West against Moscow. The Czech Republic alongside the US are currently included in Russia's list of unfriendly countries.

