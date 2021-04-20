Czech Foreign Minister Says Cannot Rule Out Expelling All Russian Diplomats

Prague may need to rebuild its relations with Moscow from scratch, so the possibility that all of Russia's diplomats will be expelled from the country cannot be ruled out, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Tuesday

"I expected a slightly different reaction from the Russian side, but fine. We have to take it step by step [response to Moscow]. Rosatom [turn] came today, it will not please them [Russia]. We need to have consultations on other options. I'm open to anything. Even to rebuilding relations from the start. That means we will send them all [Russian diplomats] home," Hamacek posted on his Facebook account.

The Czech Republic on Saturday announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services. Prague explained that the move was prompted by "a reasonable suspicion" that Russian military intelligence officers were linked to the October 2014 explosion at the ammunition depot in Vrbetice. Moscow has responded to Prague by expelling 20 Czech diplomats.

On Monday, the Czech government decided to exclude Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom from the list of candidates for participation in the tender for the construction of a new power unit at the Dukovany NPP in the country's southeast.