UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Foreign Minister Says Cannot Rule Out Expelling All Russian Diplomats

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:35 PM

Czech Foreign Minister Says Cannot Rule Out Expelling All Russian Diplomats

Prague may need to rebuild its relations with Moscow from scratch, so the possibility that all of Russia's diplomats will be expelled from the country cannot be ruled out, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Tuesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Prague may need to rebuild its relations with Moscow from scratch, so the possibility that all of Russia's diplomats will be expelled from the country cannot be ruled out, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Tuesday.

"I expected a slightly different reaction from the Russian side, but fine. We have to take it step by step [response to Moscow]. Rosatom [turn] came today, it will not please them [Russia]. We need to have consultations on other options. I'm open to anything. Even to rebuilding relations from the start. That means we will send them all [Russian diplomats] home," Hamacek posted on his Facebook account.

The Czech Republic on Saturday announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services. Prague explained that the move was prompted by "a reasonable suspicion" that Russian military intelligence officers were linked to the October 2014 explosion at the ammunition depot in Vrbetice. Moscow has responded to Prague by expelling 20 Czech diplomats.

On Monday, the Czech government decided to exclude Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom from the list of candidates for participation in the tender for the construction of a new power unit at the Dukovany NPP in the country's southeast.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Facebook Nuclear Fine Prague Czech Republic May October All From Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

11 minutes ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

41 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

56 minutes ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad prepares new ..

1 minute ago

National Assembly Speaker to raise the issue of bl ..

1 minute ago

SECP launches online facility for mortgage registe ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.