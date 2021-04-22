Czech Foreign Minister Says Conflict With Russia 'Diplomatic Spat,' Not 'Cold War'

The Czech Republic is not in a "cold war" with Russia, and the ongoing conflict can rather be called a diplomatic spat, Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek told the CNN Prima News broadcaster on Thursday, commenting on relations with Moscow

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Czech Republic is not in a "cold war" with Russia, and the ongoing conflict can rather be called a diplomatic spat, Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek told the CNN Prima news broadcaster on Thursday, commenting on relations with Moscow.

"This is a diplomatic spat, the Czech Republic is not in a cold war with Russia," Kulhanek said on air.

According to the foreign minister, the diplomats' duty is to stabilize the situation.

"I understand that we live in the world where time is accelerated. I do not like the expression 'ultimatum.' I informed the Ambassador [Russian ambassador to Prague Alexander Zmeevsky] on the position of the Czech government. Until 12:00 [10:00 GMT] the Russian side has time to make a decision.

The ambassador is a diplomat. As a representative of his country he has received the information and will pass it on to Moscow," Kulhanek said.

Last week, Prague expelled 18 Russian diplomats from the country over claims of Russia's involvement in the 2014 ammunition depot explosions. In response, Russia declared 20 employees of the Czech Embassy personae non gratae.

On Wednesday, Kulhanek warned Moscow that more Russian diplomats would be sent back if the expelled Czech diplomats were not allowed to return to their work by Thursday noon.

Russia slammed the Czech Republic's claims of Russia's involvement in the 2014 incident as groundless and called Prague's ultimatums "unacceptable."