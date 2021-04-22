UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Foreign Minister Says Conflict With Russia 'Diplomatic Spat,' Not 'Cold War'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Czech Foreign Minister Says Conflict With Russia 'Diplomatic Spat,' Not 'Cold War'

The Czech Republic is not in a "cold war" with Russia, and the ongoing conflict can rather be called a diplomatic spat, Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek told the CNN Prima News broadcaster on Thursday, commenting on relations with Moscow

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Czech Republic is not in a "cold war" with Russia, and the ongoing conflict can rather be called a diplomatic spat, Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek told the CNN Prima news broadcaster on Thursday, commenting on relations with Moscow.

"This is a diplomatic spat, the Czech Republic is not in a cold war with Russia," Kulhanek said on air.

According to the foreign minister, the diplomats' duty is to stabilize the situation.

"I understand that we live in the world where time is accelerated. I do not like the expression 'ultimatum.' I informed the Ambassador [Russian ambassador to Prague Alexander Zmeevsky] on the position of the Czech government. Until 12:00 [10:00 GMT] the Russian side has time to make a decision.

The ambassador is a diplomat. As a representative of his country he has received the information and will pass it on to Moscow," Kulhanek said.

Last week, Prague expelled 18 Russian diplomats from the country over claims of Russia's involvement in the 2014 ammunition depot explosions. In response, Russia declared 20 employees of the Czech Embassy personae non gratae.

On Wednesday, Kulhanek warned Moscow that more Russian diplomats would be sent back if the expelled Czech diplomats were not allowed to return to their work by Thursday noon.

Russia slammed the Czech Republic's claims of Russia's involvement in the 2014 incident as groundless and called Prague's ultimatums "unacceptable."

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Prague Czech Republic From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador, Deputy Minister of Russian Foreign ..

12 minutes ago

UAE participation at Climate Summit a recognition ..

41 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,081 new COVID-19 cases, 1,842 reco ..

42 minutes ago

Winners announced for 15th Sheikh Zayed Book Award

42 minutes ago

Cases registered against shopkeepers

1 minute ago

DC reviews prices of essential commodities in Rama ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.