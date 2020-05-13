Czech Foreign Minister Says Counts on Launching Dialogue With Colleagues in Moscow

Launching consultations between foreign ministries of Russia and the Czech Republic could pave the way for the discussion of all issues burdening the bilateral relationship, Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Launching consultations between foreign ministries of Russia and the Czech Republic could pave the way for the discussion of all issues burdening the bilateral relationship, Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said on Wednesday.

"First of all, we need to choose the topics and framework for consultations with Russia which we had proposed based on Article 5 of the 1993 Agreement on Friendly Relations and Cooperation between our country. I do not want to convey anything to Russia via media. I expect that we could begin consultations at the level of foreign ministers. But at the moment, it is a matter of exchanging mutual notes and contacts between our embassies and ministries," Petricek said during an appearance on national television.

Asked by the host to give an assessment to the Russian-Czech relations, Petricek graded them as 2, according to the Czech 5-point system of academic grading where 1 is the best and 5 is the worst.

According to the Czech foreign minister, there is practically no dialogue between Moscow and Prague at the moment. He acknowledged that there exist significant problems in the bilateral relations, but refrained from elaborating on it.

"We want to touch on all those topics that burden our relations," Petricek said.

He also refrained from commenting on recent reports by Czech media alleging that a Russian diplomat imported a supply of poison to the Czech Republic.

The poison was reportedly intended to be used to assassinate two Prague officials in retaliation for them removing a monument to Marshal Ivan Konev, a Soviet war hero who liberated the Czech capital city from Nazis during World War II.

The Russian embassy in the Czech Republic has refuted the allegations. The Kremlin denounced them as fake news, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that such accusations must necessarily come with evidence to be valid.