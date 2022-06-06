Czech Foreign Minister Says in Self-Isolation Due to Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky says that due to COVID-19, he had to talk with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar via video link during the latter's visit to the Czech Republic.

"I am in self-isolation due to Covid, yet modern technologies can solve even that. Thank you Dr. S. Jaishankar for visiting today to talk about the current issues.

I hope this trip reminded you of the time you served in Prague as an Ambassador of India to the Czech Republic," Lipavsky said on social media on Sunday.

In his turn, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar called the virtual meeting with Lipavsky "productive," saying on social media that "taking India-EU partnership forward" was discussed as the Czech Republic takes over EU Presidency.

In mid-February, the Czech Foreign Ministry announced that Lipavsky had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in isolation and working from home.