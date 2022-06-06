UrduPoint.com

Czech Foreign Minister Says In Self-Isolation Due To Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Czech Foreign Minister Says in Self-Isolation Due to Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky says that due to COVID-19, he had to talk with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar via video link during the latter's visit to the Czech Republic.

"I am in self-isolation due to Covid, yet modern technologies can solve even that. Thank you Dr. S. Jaishankar for visiting today to talk about the current issues.

I hope this trip reminded you of the time you served in Prague as an Ambassador of India to the Czech Republic," Lipavsky said on social media on Sunday.

In his turn, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar called the virtual meeting with Lipavsky "productive," saying on social media that "taking India-EU partnership forward" was discussed as the Czech Republic takes over EU Presidency.

In mid-February, the Czech Foreign Ministry announced that Lipavsky had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in isolation and working from home.

Related Topics

India Social Media Visit Prague Czech Republic Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

19 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

19 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

1 day ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

1 day ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

1 day ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.