WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Czech Foreign Affairs Minister Jan Lipavsky on Tuesday expressed hope that the upcoming NATO summit will consider the possible ways for Ukraine to become a member of the alliance.

"I wish for Ukraine to be part of NATO one day." Lipavsky said during a discussion at the Hudson Institute. "I hope the NATO summit will at least show direction for that."

Lipavsky said that Ukraine will become one of the mightiest military powers in the world after it defeats Russia.

"Of course, I do not know what the NATO allies will agree as a policy on Ukraine.

It is quite a wide debate being held internally in NATO so I am not ready to share much about that," he said. "But, definitely, NATO will say something about Ukraine."

Lipavsky also expressed hope that Sweden will join alliance before the summit.

"I wish for Sweden to be a full member of NATO," he said.

Sweden, together with Finland, submitted applications for NATO membership in May 2022. On March 31, Finland's application was ratified by all 30 members of the alliance. Sweden's bid is still pending approval by Hungary and Turkey.