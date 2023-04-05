Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Czech Foreign Minister Says Ukraine's Accession To NATO Will Not Solve All Problems

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 10:06 PM

Czech Foreign Minister Says Ukraine's Accession to NATO Will Not Solve All Problems

The Czech Republic supports Ukraine's intention to join NATO, however, this step itself will not solve all its problems, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Wednesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The Czech Republic supports Ukraine's intention to join NATO, however, this step itself will not solve all its problems, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Wednesday.

"Of course, we support Ukraine's ambitions to become a NATO member, but this will not solve its problems automatically," Lipavsky told reporters.

Lipavsky noted that it was more important to focus on increasing assistance to Kiev, including funds for military equipment and non-lethal materials.

In late September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Kiev was applying for fast-track membership to NATO.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, commenting on Zelenskyy's statement, reiterated the alliance's commitment to the right of each country to determine its own path and to NATO's "open door" policy, but stressed that the alliance would concentrate its efforts on assisting Ukraine to defend itself.

On Tuesday, Stoltenberg said that a meaningful dialogue with Ukraine on membership in the alliance is possible only after Kiev ensures its sovereignty.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Kiev Alliance Czech Republic September All

Recent Stories

191 profiteers held, 273 FIRs registered: DC

191 profiteers held, 273 FIRs registered: DC

39 seconds ago
 Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani terms Trum ..

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani terms Trump's indictment 'unprecedented' ..

1 minute ago
 UN Spokesman Says Confident Guterres Will Meet Wit ..

UN Spokesman Says Confident Guterres Will Meet With Lavrov in New York

1 minute ago
 Turkey Closes Airspace to Aircraft Using Iraqi Sul ..

Turkey Closes Airspace to Aircraft Using Iraqi Sulaymaniyah Airport - Foreign Mi ..

1 minute ago
 UAE and Qatari officials meet in Abu Dhabi to foll ..

UAE and Qatari officials meet in Abu Dhabi to follow up implementation of AlUla ..

8 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution explains penalty for unlicensed ..

Public Prosecution explains penalty for unlicensed collection of money

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.