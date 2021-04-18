UrduPoint.com
Czech Foreign Minister Says Will Discuss Vrbetice Case With EU Counterparts On Monday

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) Czech Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek on Sunday announced his plans to discuss the 2014 explosion of an ammunition depot in Vrbetice during a Monday meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"I have instructed our ambassadors at the EU and NATO to inform our allies about the Vrbetice case.

I will also speak about it at the EU foreign ministers meeting on Monday," Hamacek tweeted.

On Saturday, Prague announced that 18 Russian diplomats would be expelled from the country on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services.

According to Prime Minister Andrej Babis, the reason for such a move is the suspicion that Russian military intelligence officers were involved in the explosion, which killed two Czech nationals.

