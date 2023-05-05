(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Thursday that the cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries, also known as the 14+1, has lost its significance for the Czech Republic.

"I thanked the US on their strategic leadership on China. I assured (US) Secretary (Antony) Blinken that we are ready to work with them within the European framework. The 14+1 has neither substance nor future," he said in an interview with Politico.

The 14+1 is an initiative by the Chinese Foreign Ministry to promote business and investment relations between China and the 14 countries of Central and Eastern Europe, as well as cooperation in the areas of culture, science, education and tourism.

Lipavsky pointed out that the Czech Republic is not an active member of the alliance.

"We won't speculate on any possible steps that we might choose to take," he said.

The initiative used to be known as 16+1, until Estonia and Latvia decided to stop their cooperation with China in that particular format in August 2022.