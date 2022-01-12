Czech Foreign Minister Suspends Issuance of Licenses for Supply of Weapons to Kazakhstan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky suspended the issuance of licenses for the supply of weapons and military materials that can be used for crowd control to Kazakhstan in the light of the recent protests in the Central Asian country, a foreign ministry spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday, the foreign ministry sent a letter to the licensing office of the ministry of industry and trade of the republic on the need to suspend the issuance of licenses for the export of military materials and weapons to Kazakhstan that can be used to control crowds of people," Aneta Kovarzova said.

According to the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade, in 2020, Prague exported to Kazakhstan small arms, special vehicles, chemicals, as well as riot control equipment.

Earlier in January, mass protests swept across Kazakhstan, following a twofold increase in gas prices. The authorities launched a counter-terror operation. Almost 1,000 people were injured in the protests, the United Nations said. According to the country's interior ministry, 17 security officers were killed in the mayhem.