Czech Foreign Minister Urges Russia to Reverse Expulsion of Czech Diplomat

Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulganek issued an ultimatum to Moscow and said that the Czech diplomats expelled from Russia must be returned to the Russian capital by Thursday noon, otherwise the number of employees of the Russian Embassy in Prague will be reduced on par to the Czech Embassy in moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulganek issued an ultimatum to Moscow and said that the Czech diplomats expelled from Russia must be returned to the Russian capital by Thursday noon, otherwise the number of employees of the Russian Embassy in Prague will be reduced on par to the Czech Embassy in moscow.

"Russia must ensure the return of all expelled employees of the Czech embassy back to Moscow by 12:00 tomorrow. in Moscow," he said after a meeting with the Russian ambassador in Prague.