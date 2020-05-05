Czech Foreign Ministry Calls on Russia to Discuss Difficulties in Relations - Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The Czech Foreign Ministry has appealed to the Russian Foreign Ministry with a proposal to discuss, in the spirit of a bilateral treaty signed in 1993, the current difficult situation in relations, in particular the dispute over the monument to Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev that was recently taken down in Prague, Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said on Tuesday while addressing Czech lawmakers in parliament.

On Tuesday, representatives of Czech opposition parties proposed to discuss the relationship between Prague and Moscow and condemn Russia's alleged attempts to intervene in the internal affairs of the republic. According to the leader of the TOR 09 party, Marketa Pekarova Adamova, the government has not yet expressed its opinion about the Russian "diplomatic and intelligence aggression," so the parliament should take the lead. However, the majority of lawmakers voted against the proposal of Pekarova Adamova.

"The politicization of these topics can be counterproductive. I ask you to leave it to diplomacy," Petricek told the lawmakers, adding that a note with a proposal to start consultations was sent to Russia for the first time since the signing of the agreement on cooperation and friendly relations in 1993.

The monument, installed in a square in central Prague after WWII to honor Konev, whose army liberated the Czech capital from Nazi troops, was torn down in early April per decision of the authorities of the Prague 6 district and is set to be transferred to the Museum of 20th Century Memory. As a result, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a case of desecration of symbols of Russian martial glory in public. According to spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko, the committee intends to press criminal charges against those involved in the incident.