Czech Foreign Ministry Declares Diplomat From Russian Embassy in Prague Persona Non Grata

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The Czech Foreign Ministry said it had informed the Russian Embassy in Prague about recognizing one diplomat persona non grata.

"Today, the MFA informed the Russian Embassy in Prague that one of its diplomatic staff had been declared persona non grata and was requested to leave the Czechia within 72 hours. Together with our Allies, we are reducing the Russian intelligence presence in the EU," the ministry said on Twitter.