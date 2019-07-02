Czech Foreign Ministry Hopes for Moscow, Prague to Resolve Flight Halt Spat

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The Czech Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed hope for the transport ministries of Russia and the Czech Republic to soon reach an agreement on the situation with temporary halt of flights between the two states.

On Tuesday, Russia's major carrier Aeroflot and two other airlines, Ural and Pobeda, suspended several flights to and from the Czech Republic over the Czech government's decision to revoke flight permits for Russian airlines after the two states failed to reach an agreement on Czech Airlines Prague-Seoul flights via Siberian routes. Later in the day, Moscow and Prague agreed to resume flights until July 7.

"Even though the Russian side has revoked its decision [to halt the Czech Airlines Prague-Seoul flights], the decision came too late and is subject to negotiations.

The Czech Transport Ministry introduced restrictions for the Russian carriers as a retaliatory measure. The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs hopes that the Transport Ministries of the Czech Republic and Russia will soon reach an agreement that will waive any unwanted travel troubles for Czech nationals," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Transport Ministry told Sputnik earlier in the day that albeit Prague had violated the Czech-Russian air traffic agreement by revoking permits for Russian airlines' flights to the country, the situation was expected to be resolved soon, since bilateral negotiations were underway.