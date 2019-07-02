UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Foreign Ministry Hopes For Moscow, Prague To Resolve Flight Halt Spat

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:30 PM

Czech Foreign Ministry Hopes for Moscow, Prague to Resolve Flight Halt Spat

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The Czech Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed hope for the transport ministries of Russia and the Czech Republic to soon reach an agreement on the situation with temporary halt of flights between the two states.

On Tuesday, Russia's major carrier Aeroflot and two other airlines, Ural and Pobeda, suspended several flights to and from the Czech Republic over the Czech government's decision to revoke flight permits for Russian airlines after the two states failed to reach an agreement on Czech Airlines Prague-Seoul flights via Siberian routes. Later in the day, Moscow and Prague agreed to resume flights until July 7.

"Even though the Russian side has revoked its decision [to halt the Czech Airlines Prague-Seoul flights], the decision came too late and is subject to negotiations.

The Czech Transport Ministry introduced restrictions for the Russian carriers as a retaliatory measure. The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs hopes that the Transport Ministries of the Czech Republic and Russia will soon reach an agreement that will waive any unwanted travel troubles for Czech nationals," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Transport Ministry told Sputnik earlier in the day that albeit Prague had violated the Czech-Russian air traffic agreement by revoking permits for Russian airlines' flights to the country, the situation was expected to be resolved soon, since bilateral negotiations were underway.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Traffic Prague Czech Republic July From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

RTA scoops multiple social responsibility, brand d ..

48 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed offers condolences to Dubai fi ..

1 hour ago

Dubai&#039;s Executive Council introduces rating s ..

1 hour ago

Amal Al Qubaisi, heads of parliaments of Gabon, CA ..

2 hours ago

Dubai is top Arab city and 11th globally in future ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Publishing City FZ accepted as voting memb ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.