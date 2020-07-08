The Czech Foreign Ministry has no comments about the case of Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, suspected of handing over defense secrets to a Czech intelligence service, Spokeswoman Zuzana Stichova told Sputnik

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The Czech Foreign Ministry has no comments about the case of Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, suspected of handing over defense secrets to a Czech intelligence service, Spokeswoman Zuzana Stichova told Sputnik.

According to Safronov's lawyer, the former journalist is suspected of links to the Czech special services. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the detention is unrelated to Safronov's work as a journalist. Roscosmos said the detention was not linked to Safronov's work for the space agency.

"We have no comment on this. Your questions must be referred to the Czech special services," Stichova said.