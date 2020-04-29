Czech Foreign Ministry Rejects Russian Criticism of Media Report on Poisoning Plot

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Czech Foreign Ministry has dismissed as "inappropriate" a note by the Russian embassy asking it to react to a media report that claimed Russia had sent an agent to poison the Prague mayor for removing a statue of a Soviet marshal.

"The Foreign Ministry sent a response to the Russian note, which we consider inappropriate because it aims to limit the work of independent media," Zuzana Stichova, a ministerial spokesman, said in a statement.

A Czech weekly, Respekt, reported on Monday that a Russian intelligence agent arrived in Prague three weeks ago, carrying a diplomatic passport and a lethal toxin that he plotted to use against Mayor Zdenek Hrib and a senior Prague official for dismantling a Soviet statue commemorating the liberation of the Czech capital from Nazi troops.

The Russian embassy argued that the note invoked the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations to prevent attacks on person and dignity of Russian diplomats. It said it was surprised by the Czech attempt to interpret it as a call for censorship.