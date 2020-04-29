UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Foreign Ministry Rejects Russian Criticism Of Media Report On Poisoning Plot

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 02:00 AM

Czech Foreign Ministry Rejects Russian Criticism of Media Report on Poisoning Plot

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Czech Foreign Ministry has dismissed as "inappropriate" a note by the Russian embassy asking it to react to a media report that claimed Russia had sent an agent to poison the Prague mayor for removing a statue of a Soviet marshal.

"The Foreign Ministry sent a response to the Russian note, which we consider inappropriate because it aims to limit the work of independent media," Zuzana Stichova, a ministerial spokesman, said in a statement.

A Czech weekly, Respekt, reported on Monday that a Russian intelligence agent arrived in Prague three weeks ago, carrying a diplomatic passport and a lethal toxin that he plotted to use against Mayor Zdenek Hrib and a senior Prague official for dismantling a Soviet statue commemorating the liberation of the Czech capital from Nazi troops.

The Russian embassy argued that the note invoked the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations to prevent attacks on person and dignity of Russian diplomats. It said it was surprised by the Czech attempt to interpret it as a call for censorship.

Related Topics

Russia Vienna Prague Media From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Directorate of Public Works completes 76 p ..

36 minutes ago

Exceptional precautionary measures to deal with Pe ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Gold &amp; Jewellery Group announces high sa ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED32.5 bn in three successive ses ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs, Industrial and Commercial Bank of C ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.