UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Foreign Ministry Says Concerned Over Belarusian Presidential Election

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:29 PM

Czech Foreign Ministry Says Concerned Over Belarusian Presidential Election

The Czech Foreign Ministry on Monday expressed concern over the way that the Belarusian presidential election was held and called on Minsk to not use force against the protesters

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The Czech Foreign Ministry on Monday expressed concern over the way that the Belarusian presidential election was held and called on Minsk to not use force against the protesters.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic expresses concern about the course of this year's presidential election in Belarus. We consider it unacceptable that a large number of people were detained before the vote in connection with the election campaigning and exercising of the right of assembly. Equally unacceptable are the actions of repressive forces against citizens protesting against the conduct and results of the elections. These facts are of concern and we call on the Belarussian Government to stop punishing its citizens for exercising their constitutionally guaranteed rights," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the elections could not be considered free and democratic due to several presidential candidates being refused registration or detained. Prague also condemned the arrests of protesters during the election campaign.

The ministry also regretted that the mission from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) was not able to observe the election. The OSCE has said that organizing an observing mission was impossible due to the invitation from Minsk arriving too late.

Meanwhile, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis condemned the police "violence" against protesters in Minsk.

"I condemn police violence and brutality against peaceful demonstrators in Minsk. These actions in no way correspond to today's Europe. Belarusians have the right to freedom of speech and democracy," Babis tweeted.

The presidential election was held in Belarus on Sunday, with incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko entering his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote, while opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya received more than 10 percent, according to the latest data provided by the Central Election Commission. The office of Tikhanovskaya has refused to recognize the election results, claiming that the opposition candidate in fact won between 70 to 80 percent of the ballots.

Sunday night was marked with demonstrations across the country against the election results. Police carried out thousands of detentions, including those of journalists who tried to cover the protests. Lukashenko said earlier in the day that the demonstrations were managed from Poland, the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic. Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek has refuted allegations of Prague's involvement.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Prime Minister Police Europe Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Vote Minsk Prague United Kingdom Belarus Poland Czech Republic Sunday From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

45 minutes ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

1 hour ago

Erdogan Congratulates Lukashenko on Victory at Bel ..

1 minute ago

Two Kids Killed, One Injured by Blast in Eastern A ..

1 minute ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct service ..

2 hours ago

Russian Antitrust Watchdog Rules Apple Abused Domi ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.