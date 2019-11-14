UrduPoint.com
Czech Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador Over NGO Given 'Undesirable' Status

Thu 14th November 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Russian Ambassador to Prague Alexander Zmeyevsky was summoned to the Czech Foreign Ministry on Thursday in connection with the inclusion on November 12 of the Czech organization, People in Need, in the list of foreign non-governmental organizations whose activities were deemed undesirable in Russia, the press service of the Czech diplomatic service said.

"Due to the fact that Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek is on a foreign trip, Deputy Foreign Minister Martin Povejsil met with the Russian ambassador.

He asked the ambassador to explain why the successful organization, People in Need, was included in the list of organizations whose activities are undesirable in the Russian Federation, and expressed concerns about this step by the Russian side," the ministry said in a statement.

At the same time, the Czech diplomatic mission declares that People in Need is a significant and universally recognized Czech organization, which is engaged in activities related to education, human rights and other humanitarian issues in over 50 countries.

