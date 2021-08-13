UrduPoint.com

Czech Foreign Ministry's Crisis Center To Discuss Security Of Embassy In Kabul On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:55 PM

The crisis center of the Czech Foreign Ministry on Saturday will hold a meeting aimed to discuss protective measures for employees of the Czech Embassy in Kabul, the ministry said on Friday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The crisis center of the Czech Foreign Ministry on Saturday will hold a meeting aimed to discuss protective measures for employees of the Czech Embassy in Kabul, the ministry said on Friday.

"Due to the dynamically developing situation in Afghanistan and strict security measures, we cannot currently provide details about the further work of the Czech Embassy in Kabul. Nevertheless, we affirm that the safety of both embassy employees and our freelance workers is our priority. Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek has called a meeting of the crisis headquarters for Saturday, which will mull further practical steps," the ministry tweeted.

Earlier this week, the Czech Defense Ministry announced plans to provide either financial support or resettlement to Afghans, mostly translators, who assisted the coalition troops previously stationed in war-torn Afghanistan and now are under threat from the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) actively advancing through the country amid the departure of the allied forces.

According to Czech media reports, at the moment the state support program, approved by the government in late July, includes 20 Afghan translators.

