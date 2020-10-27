Czech Government Approves New Curfew Amid Spike in COVID19 Infection Rates - Prymula

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The Czech Republic is imposing a new coronavirus curfew, prohibiting its citizens to be out in the streets between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. starting from Wednesday, Health Minister Roman Prymula said.

"The exception from the new rule will be a work trip or some emergency situation, as well as walks with pet dogs at a distance of up to 500 meters [0.3 miles] from home," Prymula announced late on Monday.

The health minister added that state and private organizations and companies are being advised to have their employees work from home.

The new curfew will be in effect starting from October 28 until November 3, according to Prymula.

According to the latest Czech Health Ministry data, the country has confirmed over 263,500 coronavirus cases, while the death toll stands at over 2,330. There are currently more than 162,800 active COVID-19 cases in the country, with more than 5,600 people remaining in hospitals.